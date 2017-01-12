Louisville man accused of hunting deer with crossbow at Louisville International Airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky officials have cited a man after they say he was caught deer hunting at an unusual place: the Louisville International Airport.

According to a criminal summons, the incident took place on Dec. 2, 2016. Authorities say 24-year-old Lazaro Yasmani Marquez-Amaro was caught driving on airport property in the middle of the night, spotlighting deer in a brush area.

When authorities stopped him, they allegedly found a loaded crossbow, "cocked and ready to shoot" inside his car, along with arrows.

According to the criminal summons, Marquez-Amaro admitted that he and his passenger were spotlighting deer "with the intent to shoot them." They were immediately told to leave the area.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a criminal summons for Marquez-Amaro on Dec. 18, and it was served earlier this week. He is charged with hunting with lights or other illegal means at night, illegal taking or pursuit of deer or wild turkey, and entry on land to shoot, hunt or fish without consent.

He is expected to appear in court on Jan. 18.

