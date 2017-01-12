Indiana man accused of robbing four Louisville businesses - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana man accused of robbing four Louisville businesses

Melvin Rivera-Morales (source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Melvin Rivera-Morales (source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a suspect accused of robbing four Louisville businesses at gunpoint in late December. 

Police arrested 25-year-old Melvin Rivera-Morales of Charleston, Indiana, Wednesday morning.

According to court documents, Rivera-Morales has admitted to robbing four gas stations between Dec. 23, 2016 and Dec. 30, 2016. The robberies happened in the morning hours, and the stations robbed include a Speedy Mart on Lexington Road, a Shell station on Brownsboro Road, and a Patela's on New LaGrange Road.

In each case, police say Rivera-Morales pointed a gun at the clerk and left with the business cash. 

Rivera-Morales is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. He is charged with several counts of robbery.

