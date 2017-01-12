Benefit planned to help owner of horses killed in barn fire - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Benefit planned to help owner of horses killed in barn fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A benefit show will help a man whose barn burned down last weekend, killing five horses.

The trick horse show will be held at Hunters Brook Farm at 5006 Charlestown Pike in Jeffersonville on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. 

Tickets are $5 per person.

Not only did the fire kill David Davis's trick stallion and an LMPD horse, it also destroyed all of his hay and feed for dozens more horses. 

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the show and concessions will go to the Davis Ranch.

A Go Fund Me page has also been set up to help Davis and the farm. Click here if you’d like to make a donation.

