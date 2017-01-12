Inmate dies after fight at Kentucky State Reformatory in La Gran - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Inmate dies after fight at Kentucky State Reformatory in La Grange

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky inmate is dead after a fight inside the State Reformatory in La Grange.

Officials say the fight between two inmates happened last week, on January 4. One inmate was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. He died Wednesday from his injuries.

Kentucky State Police is calling this a death investigation.

It comes just weeks after an inmate held a nurse hostage with a homemade knife. The prison says he was eventually shot and killed by officers.

The nurse wasn't harmed. 

