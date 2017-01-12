Sara Sidery - Reporter

Sara joined the WDRB News team in January 2017. As a native Hoosier, she is thrilled to be in Louisville and living a little closer to home.

Sara grew up in Westfield, Indiana and studied journalism at Indiana University. Before moving to Kentucky, Sara spent three years reporting in Chattanooga, Tennessee. There she covered a deadly school bus crash, murder trials, and helped renew interest in several cold cases. Before that, she spent a couple years shooting and editing her own stories in Central Illinois.

Sara is an animal lover and is passionate about rescuing pets. She's a "dog mom" to Saki, a Schipperke mix that was heartworm positive and nursed back to health. Sara also enjoys hiking and exploring the outdoors. And as a self-proclaimed classic rock nerd, Sara's vinyl record collection is always a work in progress. Her favorite band is The Rolling Stones.

Sara enjoys helping people and telling stories that make a difference. If you have a story idea, don't hesitate to reach out to her at 502-585-0829 or on social media.

