Louisville man accused of multiple home invasions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they've arrested a man who -- along with his accomplices -- is responsible for burglarizing or robbing several homeowners in the Louisville area.

According to court documents, the first incident occurred in Jefferson County on Sept. 21.

Police say the victim saw 20-year-old Alexander Williamson and two juvenile accomplices walking toward his home. He asked them to leave, but instead, Williamson broke his arm, according to an arrest warrant.

One of the accomplices then went inside the home and stole cash from the victim's bedroom, while police say Williamson took money out of his wallet.

The trio then drove away in a pickup truck.

Police say they were able to track down one of the juvenile accomplices, who told them that Williamson planned the robbery so that they could purchase drugs.

Louisville Metro Police issued a warrant for Williamson's arrest on Oct. 10.

But Shively Police say Williamson went on to commit more crimes. According to an arrest report, the next crime took place on Wednesday, just before noon, in the 2300 block of Quinn Drive, off Rockford Lane, in Shively.

According to an arrest report, Williamson and two accomplices pulled up to a woman's home in a U-Haul truck. While one suspect stayed inside, police say Williamson and the other suspect knocked on the door of a woman's home. When she answered, they allegedly told her that her roof was out of warranty and needed to be checked. Police say she told the men that she would have to call her son first.

At that point, police say one of the men walked into her home.

According to the arrest report, the woman told Williamson she didn't want the man in her home, but Williamson simply told her that the man was only getting some water and ice -- but he instead took the woman's property.

A short time later, police say Williamson and an accomplice broke into another home. According to an arrest report, this incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. at a home on Dingle Dell Road, near the intersection of Bamberrie Cross Road and 3rd Street Road.

Police say Williamson and at least one other suspect pulled up to the home in a U-Haul and forced their way through a side door of the victim's home. They threw her to the ground outside the home, causing pain to the victim's knee.

While inside the home, Williamson allegedly stole the woman's purse.

Both suspects then returned to the U-Haul and drove away, but were involved in an accident a short time later.

Police say Williamson was arrested just before 1 p.m. at a bowling alley near the intersection of Southside Drive and National Turnpike.

He's charged with first degree robbery, one count of first degree burglary, two counts of second degree burglary and two counts of engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor.

He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

No information on the juvenile accomplices is available, as juvenile records are sealed.

