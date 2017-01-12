Sam Swope Pet Retreat opens for shelter animals in need of rehab - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sam Swope Pet Retreat opens for shelter animals in need of rehab

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society is opening a new pet rehab center.

The Sam Swope Pet Retreat will open for needy shelter animals for behavioral and medical rehabilitation. It's a one-on-one training area where pets can get the attention they need before adoption. The center includes rooms for cats and dogs, private patios, and an outdoor play yard.

"We're giving all these dogs, like Blue, a second chance at a loving home," said Patti Swope, who donated to the Kentucky Humane Society.

Sam Swope Auto Group donated $1 million to the Humane Society in 2014, which is how the new facility got its name.

