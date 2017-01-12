Louisville Bats to add high-definition scoreboard at Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Bats to add high-definition scoreboard at Louisville Slugger Field

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Bats announced Thursday that they will add a new Daktronics HD scoreboard to Louisville Slugger Field in time for their home exhibition game against the Cincinnati Reds on March 31. The club says the 30-foot wide, 36-foot high board will bring more messages and an enhanced game-day experience to the ballpark.

"This new scoreboard will bring the best premiere graphics and HD content the industry has to offer to Louisville Bats fans," vice president for stadium operations Scott Shoemaker said. "Our fans will be very happy with this enhancement for their in-game experiences. It is very important to create a great atmosphere for the young and old when they are guests at the park. As we move into the future we want to keep things fresh and up to date."

The board will feature improved brightness, clarity and contrast from the current board, and will feature wide-angle visibility for a view from every seat in the stadium.

The Bats open their season on Thursday, April 6 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. against the Columbus Clippers. Tickets and suite rentals are on sale now at (502) 212-2287.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

