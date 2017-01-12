Louisville offering grants to non-profits for violence reduction - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville offering grants to non-profits for violence reduction programs in high-crime neighborhoods

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A house renovation is bringing needed repair and needed work into one of Louisville's poorest neighborhoods.

With new siding and a plastic covered front window the tan home near 22nd and Howard Streets clearly looks like a work in progress and if you ask Aaron Elliott, so are the men and women putting it together. 

"I got off on the wrong path, ended up going to the penitentiary," Elliott said. "It's done kept me out of trouble and I reached out to some of my friends to bring them in and helped them turn their lives around."

Elliott works with the Jesus and Job program. The non-profit is a sister project of Rev. Charles Elliott's King Solomon Baptist Church. Jesus and Job uses housing restoration to restore people in West Louisville by putting ex-cons to work repairing abandoned or blighted homes. Arron Elliott is Rev. Elliott's cousin.

The latest home improvement project transformed what was once a boarded up, spray painted eyesore in the community. That home was the backdrop Thursday as leaders from various west Louisville groups announced a 10-point violence reduction plan, which ultimately comes down to one thing: crime reduction. 

"When you're broke and you got a family then robbing and stealing is your occupation," Rev. Elliot said. "We got all these organizations that have good ideas but have no money."

After a record year of murders in Louisville, 117 in 2016, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said, "The organizations here today may have an opportunity to apply for a receive some of that funding."

Louisville set up a new fund through its Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods department to grant money to non-profits who take a, "public heath approach" to reducing violence. 

It's aimed at developing programs designed to help people ages 14 to 24 in the city's highest crime areas: Russell, Shawnee, Newburg, Parkland, and the California neighborhoods

"I think this is seed money toward a safer community," Conrad said. 

But the city may need to plant more seeds. Safe Neighborhoods only has about $150,000 to award in grants. Rev. Elliott says the city needs much more. 

"We need to do at least $10 million in the west end with these 10 groups, Elliott said. Much like the home at 22nd and Howard...a work in progress.

Click here to apply for one of the new grants from the Safe Neighborhoods program, and click here to read the group's 10-point violence reduction plan.

Related Stories:

Putting an end to Louisville violence by giving jobs to former criminals

Jesus and a Job program gives ex-felons jobs renovating homes in Louisville

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer promotes program designed to restore houses and lives

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.