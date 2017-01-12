POV | Mr. Abramson went to Washington

Remember Jerry Abramson? You know – Louisville’s “Mayor for Life,” who led this city for 21 years? Who was also Kentucky’s Lieutenant Governor from 2011 until 2014? Who then moved to Washington to become Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs under Barack Obama?

That guy?

Well, with a new president set to take office this month, Jerry Abramson won’t be in Washington much longer. But knowing Jerry, I’m sure he’s enjoyed his tenure in D.C. Given his demeanor and drive – as well as his deep Democratic Party roots -- I can think of very little that could give him more personal and professional satisfaction than serving his country on the national level with the Obama team.

But his time in Washington wasn’t a vacation. Considering the burden of being constantly away from family and friends and having to rent an overpriced DC apartment during that time, taking that job represented a significant personal sacrifice on his part. It cost him money and precious time to serve his country, and he certainly didn’t do it for the glory.

But now, Jerry Abramson’s coming home. Whatever he does next, we all owe him a big “thank you” for the service he’s given to his city, his state and his country. He’s one of the good ones, and we’re all better off because of him.

I’m Bill Lamb and that’s my Point of View.