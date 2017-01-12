Kentucky flu activity now considered 'widespread' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky flu activity now considered 'widespread'

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky health officials have raised the flu activity level in the state from regional to widespread.

Widespread is the highest level of flu activity and means there has been increased activity or outbreaks in at least half of the regions in the state.

Medical experts say if you haven't gotten your shot there is still time.

Department of Public Health Commissioner Hiram C. Polk urged anyone who hasn't been immunized - especially those who have a high risk for complications - to get vaccinated. 

Those at a high risk of getting the flu include young children, older adults, pregnant women and those with chronic health problems.

Flu shots are available at doctors' offices and pharmacies, and the cost is covered by most insurance plans, by Medicare and by Medicaid.

To find the nearest flu shot provider, visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/consumer/index.html and enter your Zip Code in the Flu Vaccine Finder. 

