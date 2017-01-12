Hi-Five Doughnuts now open in Butchertown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hi Five Doughnuts is now selling its tasty treats from a brick and mortar store.

The store opened its Butchertown location at 1011 East Main Street at 6:30 Thursday morning. Founders Annie Harlow and Leslie Wilson have been making their doughnut masterpieces out of a food truck for years.

The new location is open Wednesday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. until 2 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

