Hi-Five Doughnuts now open in Butchertown - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hi-Five Doughnuts now open in Butchertown

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hi Five Doughnuts is now selling its tasty treats from a brick and mortar store. 

The store opened its Butchertown location at 1011 East Main Street at 6:30 Thursday morning. Founders Annie Harlow and Leslie Wilson have been making their doughnut masterpieces out of a food truck for years.

The new location is open Wednesday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. until 2 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.