Walgreens teams with FedEx to offer package shipment - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Walgreens teams with FedEx to offer package shipment

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walgreens will soon let customers drop off and pick up more than just prescriptions.

The drug store chain is teaming up with FedEx. Thousands of Walgreens locations will be a place to ship and pick up packages.

The service is expected to begin this spring.

It's unclear exactly how many Walgreens will participate, but the company expects nearly 8,000 stores to do so by Fall 2018.

