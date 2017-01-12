Mich. man receives $125 ticket for leaving running car unattende - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mich. man receives $125 ticket for leaving running car unattended in own driveway

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Michigan man has gotten a $125 ticket in his own driveway.

Nick Taylor posted a picture of his ticket on Facebook. He says he went inside his home earlier this month, leaving the car running for about five minutes to heat up.

When he went back outside, Taylor says he had a $125 ticket for leaving his car unattended.

The Roseville Police chief stands behind the officer who issued the ticket, saying it's a public safety issue because a thief could have easily taken the car.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

