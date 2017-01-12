Former La Grange pastor under investigation for alleged sexual assault

An arrest report says the suspect and the victim became involved in a fight on Friday.

Justine Ruszczyk called 911 on Saturday night because she thought a sexual assault might be taking place in a back alley near her home, the source said.

A semi carrying a 250 gallon drum of glue overturned on the ramp to southbound Interstate 65 from southbound Interstate 71 around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

Donshay White fought Saturday night at Expo Five on 7th Street Road during the Hardrock MMA 90 fights.

MMA fighter dies after bout at Expo Five in Louisville

Fandomfest will take place from July 28 to July 30.

The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Herr Lane near Westport Road.

The reason she never noticed, when her disposable contacts were missing.

A Louisville woman said she tried to pull her brother from a crash before his car exploded into flames, killing two teens on Herr Lane near Westport Village over the weekend.

Woman says she tried to pull brother from burning car before it exploded near Westport Village

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The sign at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in La Grange says "A place for healing."

But now, its former pastor is under investigation.

The Madison County, Ala., District Attorney tells WDRB News that officials are looking into sexual offense claims against John Fraiser, and that all the evidence will be presented to the grand jury within a couple of months.

It all centers around allegations of what happened inside a University of Alabama Huntsville dorm room in the summer of 2015.

UAH Spokesman Ray Garner says the alleged victim is a 15-year-old boy from Goshen, Ky. Garner says Oldham County Police contacted UAH in October after the teen came forward claiming he was sexually assaulted.

WDRB obtained a copy of the campus crime log, which says the victim claims he was sodomized by an adult church leader while attending a youth event on the UAH campus. The crime log says the incident is believed to have occurred between June 8-12 of 2015.

Garner released a statement, saying:

"This incident is an active criminal investigation. However, no one affiliated with the university was involved in this matter."

Garner says church leaders rented out the dorm while attending a Lutheran Church retreat. Several churches from Alabama, Indiana and Kentucky took part in the retreat.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church's web page says Fraiser was the pastor in February of 2011 and left the ministry in August of 2016. Parts of the web page were taken down, but WDRB was able to retrieve them.

Information provided there says Fraiser is from Alabama and served at Concordia Lutheran Church in Louisville before he was ordained. He is married and has a young daughter.

Court records show his wife filed an EPO against Fraiser in September, a month after he left the ministry. She says they filed for divorce, and he hadn't lived at their house for weeks when he broke in through a window.

She says she's afraid he'll take their daughter and wants him to stay away.

Last month, Fraiser then filed an EPO against his wife, saying he doesn't feel safe.

WDRB could not reach Fraiser for comment. Holy Trinity and his other former church also have not returned our calls.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.