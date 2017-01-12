Delta says airfares could jump 2 percent in 2017 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Delta says airfares could jump 2 percent in 2017

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Expect to pay more to fly in 2017.

Delta Airlines says it expects airfares to increase as much as 2 percent early this year. Four major airlines reported lower prices for most of 2016.

Now executives at Delta, American, United, and Southwest are all looking for ways to end the decline. 

Together, they control about 80 percent of U.S. air travel. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.