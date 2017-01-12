Local florist will make arrangements for next week's presidentia - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Local florist will make arrangements for next week's presidential inauguration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local florist will make arrangements for the presidential inauguration next week.

The owner of Lloyd's Florist on Preston Highway, Michael Gaddie, will fly to Washington, DC, to help with preparations for President-elect Donald Trump's Inaugural Ball.

Gaddie makes floats for the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., each year. He says the inauguration has always been his next goal.

"We called quite a few times trying to get on the team to design the flowers, and they just contacted me right after Christmas at the last minute, and that's when we filled out all our paperwork and turned around and got approved," Gaddie said.

The inauguration is next Friday.

