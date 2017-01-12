Indiana residents now officially recognized as 'Hoosiers' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana residents now officially recognized as 'Hoosiers'

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's now official: Indiana residents will be known as Hoosiers.

The Government Publishing Office just changed the designation of Indiana natives to Hoosiers in the new federal government style guide.

"Hoosier" replaces the term "Indianan."

"We aren't achieving world peace here, but it's nice to be recognized by the federal government as Hoosiers," said Senator Todd Young (R-Indiana). "It's not just a classic movie. It's not just the nickname for IU athletics. It's who we are."

The change was made after members of Indiana's congressional delegation sent a letter to the style board's chairman, urging the change.

