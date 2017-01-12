BOZICH | Grantham gone, but don't minimize his Louisville contributions

Indiana coach Archie Miller's first recruiting class has picked up three commitments since Sunday, including the first player from South Bend in 45 years.More >>
Indiana coach Archie Miller's first recruiting class has picked up three commitments since Sunday, including the first player from South Bend in 45 years.More >>
The ACC moved ahead of the SEC on the football field last season but the debate for 2017 is already underway. Georgia fans are hot. Do you play Beat The Streak?More >>
The ACC moved ahead of the SEC on the football field last season but the debate for 2017 is already underway. Georgia fans are hot. Do you play Beat The Streak?More >>
As former Louisville baseball star Brendan McKay begins his professional career, a pair of former Cards -- Zack Burdi and Josh Rogers -- have been shut down by injury.More >>
As former Louisville baseball star Brendan McKay begins his professional career, a pair of former Cards -- Zack Burdi and Josh Rogers -- have been shut down by injury.More >>
Can Lamar Jackson repeat as the Heisman Trophy winner? Rick Bozich asked Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network, Mike Bianchi of the Orlando Sentinel and Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated.More >>
Can Lamar Jackson repeat as the Heisman Trophy winner? Rick Bozich asked Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network, Mike Bianchi of the Orlando Sentinel and Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated.More >>
Can Kentucky translate the momentum from its victory over Louisville last season into real improvement in the SEC East? That's the challenge for Mark Stoops and his players.More >>
Can Kentucky translate the momentum from its victory over Louisville last season into real improvement in the SEC East? That's the challenge for Mark Stoops and his players.More >>
Kentucky is likely to be picked to finish fifth in the SEC East this season. But here are three reasons the Wildcats can exceed those expectations.More >>
Kentucky is likely to be picked to finish fifth in the SEC East this season. But here are three reasons the Wildcats can exceed those expectations.More >>
SEC Media Days are underway -- and the ACC takes the stage Thursday. What are the major questions facing Louisville and Kentucky in 2017?More >>
SEC Media Days are underway -- and the ACC takes the stage Thursday. What are the major questions facing Louisville and Kentucky in 2017?More >>
Another way to keep score: USA Today ranked college athletic departments by revenue generated. Where did Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana and WKU rank?More >>
Another way to keep score: USA Today ranked college athletic departments by revenue generated. Where did Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana and WKU rank?More >>