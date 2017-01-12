Focus groups held to discuss plans to improve segment of Dixie H - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Focus groups held to discuss plans to improve segment of Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Focus groups were held Thursday to make sure no one is left out of plans to redo the area known to many as the "Dixie Dieway."

The groups were focused on ways to improve the southern part of Dixie Highway. The discussion zeroed in on the area running from the southbound Gene Snyder Freeway to the Jefferson County line.

A $50 million project is bringing new businesses and safety improvements to the area north of the Gene Snyder Freeway. The city hosted two planning sessions already today to get ideas on changes neighbors want to see along the southern stretch.

"There's a huge interest because of the safety issues along that part of the highway: lighting is an issue -- and has been for years -- different turning lanes, pedestrian traffic, such a high fatality rate for vehicular and pedestrian accidents along that stretch," said Cindi Fowler (D), a Metro Council member representing District 14.

Fowler says she hopes funding is secured for this project within the next five years.

