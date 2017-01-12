Oldham County native Justin Thomas becomes youngest player in PG - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Oldham County native Justin Thomas becomes youngest player in PGA Tour history to shoot 59

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four days after winning his third PGA Tour event, Justin Thomas made history.

The 23-year-old Goshen, Ky., native and St. Xavier High School graduate became the youngest player in PGA Tour history to shoot a 59 in the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Thomas made eight birdies and two eagles to post 11-under par at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

He is the seventh player ever to shoot a score below 60.

