St. Stephen Family Life Center joins forces with St. George's Scholar Institute in west Louisville

An arrest report says the suspect and the victim became involved in a fight on Friday.

Justine Ruszczyk called 911 on Saturday night because she thought a sexual assault might be taking place in a back alley near her home, the source said.

A semi carrying a 250 gallon drum of glue overturned on the ramp to southbound Interstate 65 from southbound Interstate 71 around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

Donshay White fought Saturday night at Expo Five on 7th Street Road during the Hardrock MMA 90 fights.

MMA fighter dies after bout at Expo Five in Louisville

Fandomfest will take place from July 28 to July 30.

The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Herr Lane near Westport Road.

The reason she never noticed, when her disposable contacts were missing.

A Louisville woman said she tried to pull her brother from a crash before his car exploded into flames, killing two teens on Herr Lane near Westport Village over the weekend.

Woman says she tried to pull brother from burning car before it exploded near Westport Village

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two local organizations that have helped redirect thousands of at-risk kids are joining forces.

The St. Stephen Family Life Center and St. George's Scholar Institute have always had a similar mission: providing a structured environment for at risk youth.

Now they are working together in one location.

"You have to be worried about where your kids are at all times," said Kim Scott, a single parent.

For more than 50 years, St. George's Scholar Institute on 26th Street in west Louisville has helped eliminate some of the worry for parents.

"Gives him a secure and safe place to go and also helps him with his homework," said Rashawna Daniel, another parent.

And for nearly 30 years, the St. Stephen Family Life Center at 15th and Kentucky Streets has done the same.

"My major concern is that first of all that he is safe," Daniel said.

Housed in the Russell and California neighborhoods, both provide a safe place for children who are in the danger zone.

"We know he is here, we know he is safe," Daniel said.

After a violent 2016, Daniel knows the importance of after school programs.

"If I hear sirens coming down 28th Street, I know that my child is where I left him at," she said.

"We learned that we were definitely better together than apart," said Langston Gaither, executive director St. Stephen Family Life Center.

On Monday, St. George's moved out of an older building in need of repair and into the Family Life Center.

"We're still open, we're still providing those services, we're still reaching out to the community kids," said Arthur Cox, executive director of St. George's Scholar Institute. "We're just doing it from a different location."

Cox said the program was growing and needed a new building and more space.

"We get their space, we bring our programs. It's definitely a great partnership."

"We want to impact west Louisville in a positive way," Gaither said. "And we're both succeeding in the areas of reaching out to kids and giving them exactly what they need ... which is everything except for a gun or drugs."

That's why they feel confident this partnership will help reduce the number of crime scenes involving the city's youth, and give them more options and parents peace of mind.

"We want to make sure that there's a pipeline to college," Gaither said. "We have a partnership, of course, with Simmons College of Kentucky, an HBCU here in Kentucky. We pride ourselves on being a safe place for kids."

On Saturday afternoon, there will be an open registration at the family life center from 12:30-4 p.m.

