Man wanted in '99 southern Indiana abduction and assault caught - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man wanted in '99 southern Indiana abduction and assault caught in Oregon

SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) -- A man wanted in the 1999 abduction and sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in southern Indiana has been arrested in Oregon.

U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler says he'll talk about the case Friday at the Seymour Police Department. He didn't release details, but court documents identify the man as Charles Hollin. He was arrested Tuesday.

In a court filing, the FBI says DNA evidence linked Hollin to the crime. State charges were filed in 2000 but Hollin had disappeared, likely with thousands of dollars from a home equity loan.

The FBI says Hollin was living under the name of Andrew David Hall, a man who died in 1975. The FBI got a big break in December when it learned that a 2007 U.S. passport application in Hall's name had a photograph that resembled Hollin.

