Man who runs halfway houses gets shot before being pulled over for speeding

Justine Ruszczyk called 911 on Saturday night because she thought a sexual assault might be taking place in a back alley near her home, the source said.

Justine Ruszczyk called 911 on Saturday night because she thought a sexual assault might be taking place in a back alley near her home, the source said.

A semi carrying a 250 gallon drum of glue overturned on the ramp to southbound Interstate 65 from southbound Interstate 71 around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

A semi carrying a 250 gallon drum of glue overturned on the ramp to southbound Interstate 65 from southbound Interstate 71 around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Herr Lane near Westport Road.

The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Herr Lane near Westport Road.

Donshay White fought Saturday night at Expo Five on 7th Street Road during the Hardrock MMA 90 fights.

Donshay White fought Saturday night at Expo Five on 7th Street Road during the Hardrock MMA 90 fights.

An LMPD spokesperson says two men were shot during an argument on Woodruff Avenue near Taylor Blvd.

An LMPD spokesperson says two men were shot during an argument on Woodruff Avenue near Taylor Blvd.

The reason she never noticed, when her disposable contacts were missing.

The reason she never noticed, when her disposable contacts were missing.

A Louisville woman said she tried to pull her brother from a crash before his car exploded into flames, killing two teens on Herr Lane near Westport Village over the weekend.

A Louisville woman said she tried to pull her brother from a crash before his car exploded into flames, killing two teens on Herr Lane near Westport Village over the weekend.

Woman says she tried to pull brother from burning car before it exploded near Westport Village

Woman says she tried to pull brother from burning car before it exploded near Westport Village

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) –-Red and blue police lights disturbed the night after a man was shot near West Chestnut and 28th Streets early Thursday morning.

Left in the dark and not knowing what happened, neighbors started talking with each other.

“He told me that that's what was going on," said a neighbor who wishes to remain anonymous. "It was Rob that had got shot. So I about fell down."

The woman has known the victim for over 20 years.

“So I was like is he OK, is he OK?" she said. "And they was looking for the white truck. 'Cuz he drives a white truck."

That truck was found about five blocks away at West Chestnut and 23rd Streets. The victim was pulled over for speeding. He told officers he had been shot in the chest and was then rushed to the hospital. It was later realized the victim was shot in the arm.

“He's an outstanding person," the neighbor said. "He's very helpful, devoted. He would do anything. He would give you anything that you need to help you along the way."

The victim runs two halfway houses on Chestnut Street and was shot outside one of them. Friends say he was also robbed.

Brother Lee Kyer, who lives in the house, says his good heart may have made him a target.

“He's a nice guy, and he tries to help people,” Kyer said. “Sometimes you've heard the cliché we take kindness for weakness. And that's possibly what may have happened.”

But Kyer says to him, kindness is a strength and he was happy to see the man who's helped him in so many ways released from the hospital.

“I just said it was good to see you, shook his hand. He was smiling," Kyer said. "You know the hospital put something on his arm, and he seemed like he was in good spirits, smiling."

Police are still looking for the person or people responsible for the shooting. Anonymous tips can be made to police at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.