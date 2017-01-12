14-year-old boy shot on Christmas Day has died - WDRB 41 Louisville News

14-year-old boy shot on Christmas Day has died

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-year-old student at Westport Middle School who was shot on Christmas Day has died.

Abdikadir Mohamed, 14, was shot multiple times in the torso on Dec. 25 in the Portland neighborhood.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office confirms that he died just before 2 p.m. Thursday at University Hospital.

Police have ruled Mohamed's death as a criminal homicide, bringing the total number of homicides in Louisville in 2016 to 118. 

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.