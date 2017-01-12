New Oldham County EMS headquarters could improve response times - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Oldham County EMS headquarters could improve response times

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new Oldham County EMS headquarters puts the station closer to the majority of the population in Oldham County.

“This station is within about five miles of about 65 percent of our responses, so this is really where we need to be,” said Todd Early, Executive Director for Oldham County EMS.

The building is on the campus of the Baptist Health La Grange Hospital. It provides more space for the staff with a large training room, office space and a heated garage.

“Being on the Baptist La Grange campus, we were able to maximize the benefit we get from the relationship with Baptist Health. Things like supplies, training, access to the emergency department,” Early said.

The $2.5 million project was built using existing tax revenue and designed to be energy efficient. Construction began in the fall of 2015. 

“The roof is actually solar panels, and so during the day we are near net zero," Early said. "For a station of this size with bay doors that are constantly raising, lowering and trying to keep a constant temperature for our medical equipment, that’s significant."

The last station was built 17 years ago. EMS workers say the new building will allow them to better serve the community.

The new headquarters was designed to last 50 years. 

