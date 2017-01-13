Orangetheory Fitness focuses workout on your heart rate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Orangetheory Fitness is a one-of-a-kind, group personal training workout.

The result is more energy, visible toning, and extra calorie burn for up to 36 hours.

Orangetheory Fitness members burn an estimated 500 to 1,000 calories in 60 minutes.

Backed by the science of Excess Post-Exercise Oxygen Consumption (or EPOC), Orangetheory's heart rate monitored training is designed to maintain a target zone that stimulates metabolism and increases energy.

An experienced personal coach takes you through the workout.

If weight loss is your goal, you can expect to see an estimated loss of three to five pounds per week by attending three to five sessions per week and with proper nutritional planning.

If performance is your goal, you can expect to see an increase in power, speed and strength after your first two weeks of attending two to four sessions per week.

