Washington Co. man arrested after police find roommate's body

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Washington County, Indiana man after they found his roommate's body concealed near a home they shared in Campbellsburg.

That's according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

About 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Indiana State troopers from Sellersburg and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Department responded to a residence at 10906 Lost River Road after the family of 20-year-old Blake Andrew Box-Skinner reported he had not been seen or heard from in a couple of days.

While searching the residence, investigators found Box-Skinner's body under a pile of debris in an outbuilding on the property. Investigators say it appears he died from a gunshot wound.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday to determine the official cause of death.

After investigators questioned Box-Skinner's roommate, 20-year-old Joshua Wayne Emerson Rainbolt, he was arrested.

Rainbolt is now charged with murder, obstruction of justice, improper disposal of a corpse. He is being held at the Washington County Jail.

