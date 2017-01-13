Washington Co. man arrested after police find roommate's body - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Washington Co. man arrested after police find roommate's body

Joshua Rainbolt (source: Indiana State Police) Joshua Rainbolt (source: Indiana State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Washington County, Indiana man after they found his roommate's body concealed near a home they shared in Campbellsburg. 

That's according to a news release from Indiana State Police. 

About 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Indiana State troopers from Sellersburg and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Department responded to a residence at 10906 Lost River Road after the family of 20-year-old Blake Andrew Box-Skinner reported he had not been seen or heard from in a couple of days. 

While searching the residence, investigators found Box-Skinner's body under a pile of debris in an outbuilding on the property. Investigators say it appears he died from a gunshot wound.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday to determine the official cause of death. 

After investigators questioned Box-Skinner's roommate, 20-year-old Joshua Wayne Emerson Rainbolt, he was arrested.

Rainbolt is now charged with murder, obstruction of justice, improper disposal of a corpse. He is being held at the Washington County Jail. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

