Louisville man accused of assaulting employee at JCPS school

Leterrious Thomas (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he assaulted the athletics director at a local school.

According to an arrest report, it happened Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at Olmsted Academy North, in the 4500 block of Bellevue Avenue, near W. Ashland Avenue.

Police say a school employee asked 22-year-old Leterrious Thomas to leave the school due to an upcoming basketball game. According to the arrest report, he did leave, but later tried to return.

At that point, police say the victim asked Thomas to return a basketball, and Thomas placed it on the ground. When the victim bent over to pick it up, Thomas allegedly punched him in the face. The victim then fell to the ground, and police say Thomas hit him an additional three-to-four times, creating a cut on the left side of his face, and a contusion on the back of his head.

The victim is identified on the arrest report. According to a Jefferson County Public Schools Web site, a man with the same name is listed as the athletics director at Olmsted Academy North.

The victim was taken to Norton Suburban Hospital for treatment.

Thomas was arrested and charged with third degree assault of a school employee or school volunteer. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

