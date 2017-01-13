Elderly woman hospitalized after house fire in east Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Elderly woman hospitalized after house fire in east Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An elderly woman was injured in a fire at a patio home in east Louisville Friday morning. 

The fire was reported shortly after 10 a.m. in the 9400 block of Springmont Place, near N. Hurstbourne Parkway and Westport Road behind the Westport Plaza Kroger. 

Fire officials say a woman in her 70s was taken to U of L hospital with burns to her face and head. We do not have an update on her condition at this time. Firefighters at the scene told us the woman's pet died in the fire. 

"We did have one pet fatality," said Worthington Fire Chief Kevin Groody. "We tried to resuscitate but we weren't able to bring the pet back."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

