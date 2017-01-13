Appliance Park workers voting on latest contract offer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers at GE's Appliance Park are choosing whether or not to pass a new labor contract today.

Workers and company leaders have been negotiating since August. Voting at the union hall started at 6 o'clock this morning. About 3,800 GE workers are expected to vote throughout the day.

The company and union leaders agreed Monday to a tentative labor contract deal.

Officials say this deal is similar to the one workers rejected back in November. But since then, Union President Dana Crittendon says the company listened to workers' requests.

The new contract being voted on today includes a handful of changes, including the raise workers asked for.

"We were able to go back to the table, and working closely with the company, look at what was really missing in the contract that the membership felt that they really needed and it was raises," Crittendon said. "The company listened to us and they gave us raises."

Originally, Crittendon said he wanted to push back today's vote to next week to give workers a chance to fully understand the proposal. But company officials need a vote this week to be able to process a $2,500 ratification payment that each member would get on Jan. 27 if the contract is approved, Crittendon said.

Voting will continue until 6 p.m.

