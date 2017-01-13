Def Leppard to perform at KFC Yum Center in April - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Def Leppard to perform at KFC Yum Center in April

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a blast from the past -- Def Leppard is coming to Louisville. 

The 80s rock band will perform at the KFC Yum! Center on April 26th.

It's part of the group's three-month North American Tour. They'll be joined by fellow classic 80s rock bands, Poison and Tesla.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. on Live Nation.

Pre-sales begin Tuesday, Jan. 17. 

