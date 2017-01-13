Suspect in Louisville's first homicide of 2017 appears in court - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspect in Louisville's first homicide of 2017 appears in court

Posted: Updated:
Laquinta Pearson wiped away tears during a court appearance on Jan. 13, 2017. Laquinta Pearson wiped away tears during a court appearance on Jan. 13, 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman accused of stabbing a family member to death made an emotional appearance in court this morning.

She's accused of killing her cousin, Antoine Pearson, Thursday morning at a birthday party at the Park Hill Apartments. Her attorney says she stabbed Antoine Pearson in self defense after he became violent while drinking.

A not guilty plea was on her behalf. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.