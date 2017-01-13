Suspect in Louisville's first homicide of 2017 appears in court

Laquinta Pearson wiped away tears during a court appearance on Jan. 13, 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman accused of stabbing a family member to death made an emotional appearance in court this morning.

She's accused of killing her cousin, Antoine Pearson, Thursday morning at a birthday party at the Park Hill Apartments. Her attorney says she stabbed Antoine Pearson in self defense after he became violent while drinking.

A not guilty plea was on her behalf.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.