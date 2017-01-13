POLICE: Louisville man broke into several apartment offices, stole rent payments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man who broke into several apartment complex offices and stole rent checks.

According to arrest reports, the alleged break-ins took place between Dec. 31, 2016, and Jan. 2, 2017.

Police say 19-year-old Corey Culbreath admitted to breaking into the office of Research Properties on Outer Loop, near Shepherdsville Road, and -- along with an accomplice -- rummaging through the office desk. According to the arrest report, the pair got into the office after Culbreath's accomplice kicked in the door.

Police say their actions were captured on surveillance images. Culbreath allegedly told police that his accomplice paid him $200 for his involvement in the burglary.

According to arrest reports, the pair were involved in three other burglaries, all of which took place in the early morning hours of Jan. 2.

Police say that, sometime around 2 a.m., Culbreath kicked in the front office door of the Heritage Green Apartments, located in the 5100 block of S. 1st Street, near Southside Drive. He didn't take anything, according to police, but his actions were captured via a surveillance camera.

That same morning, police say Culbreath kicked in the office door of the Douglas Park Apartments, located near the intersection of Allmond Avenue and E. Woodlawn Avenue. According to arrest reports, both Culbreath and the aforementioned accomplice took several rent checks and money orders from the office.

This burglary was also captured on surveillance video, according to police.

A couple of hours later, police say the two men broke into the office of the Greenwood Place Apartments, located just west of the intersection of Greenwood Road and Sky Blue Avenue. Police say they stole several rent checks, and the incident was again captured on surveillance video.

Police arrested Culbreath on Thursday afternoon and he admitted to the alleged crimes, according to the arrest reports. He is charged with four counts of burglary.

The identity and status of his accomplice is not clear from the court documents.

