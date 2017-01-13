Authorities fight fire at Shelbyville Dollar General Friday morn - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities fight fire at Shelbyville Dollar General Friday morning

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Customers and workers rushed out of a Dollar General Friday morning as smoke and flames filled the store.

The fire started around 11:30 a.m. at the Shelbyville location off Mount Tabor Court. One worker suffered smoke inhalation injuries and had to be taken to the hospital.

Firefighters ripped a side wall from the building to get better access. They say the store, packed with merchandise, gave the flames plenty of fuel.

"We believe we have at least one place we know of," said Shelbyville Fire Chief Kevin Baker. "It started in the rear of the store. Past that, we're still going to be investigating. There was heavy damage throughout the entire building."

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Officials say it's too soon to tell if the fire was set on purpose. 

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

