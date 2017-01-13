6-year-old girl takes first steps after being paralyzed in freak - WDRB 41 Louisville News

6-year-old girl takes first steps after being paralyzed in freak accident

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 6-year-old girl from California who was paralyzed last year in a freak accident has taken her first steps in Louisville.

Eden Hoelscher was in her living room in May when her mom says she tried to do a backbend. Doctors say that caused her to hyper-extend her spine, which then cut off the artery to her spinal cord.

She was left paralyzed from the waist down.

The family moved to Louisville so that Eden could have surgery at the Frazier Rehab Institute. 

People Magazine reported that Eden took her first steps since the accident Thursday night. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.