Repairs nearly complete at Kentucky Humane Society

Repairs nearly complete at Kentucky Humane Society

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Repairs are almost complete at the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) after a frozen pipe burst.

KHS says the pipe spewed debris and water into 11 kennels last month, forcing animals to be evacuated from that space.

Officials say supporters adopted 119 cats and dogs during the three days afterward.

As of this week, the pipes are fixed, the damaged drywall has been removed, and officials are working to make the kennels ready for animals again.

