Louisville restaurant offers breakfast ideas for new year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking for new, healthy breakfast ideas for 2017? Noosh Nosh, a local restaurant in town, is offering monthly classes to help get your day started on the right foot.

The monthly breakfast series, Compassion and Cooking, highlights a healthy way of life by combining cooking expertise with fitness and well-being tips from a local trainer.

The idea is for folks to enjoy life, eat well, love life and good food, good breakfast, good energy," Chef Anoosh Shariat said, owner of Noosh Nosh.

Each session is held on the third Thursday of every month at 9 a.m. at Noosh Nosh and features breakfast, a recipe and discussion. Advance registration is required and space is limited.

Noosh Nosh is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. It's located at 4816 Brownsboro Center Road in Louisville.

To get started with a few dishes, view the above tutorials.

