Louisville restaurant offers breakfast ideas for new year - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville restaurant offers breakfast ideas for new year

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking for new, healthy breakfast ideas for 2017? Noosh Nosh, a local restaurant in town, is offering monthly classes to help get your day started on the right foot.

The monthly breakfast series, Compassion and Cooking, highlights a healthy way of life by combining cooking expertise with fitness and well-being tips from a local trainer.

The idea is for folks to enjoy life, eat well, love life and good food, good breakfast, good energy," Chef Anoosh Shariat said, owner of Noosh Nosh.

Each session is held on the third Thursday of every month at 9 a.m. at Noosh Nosh and features breakfast, a recipe and discussion. Advance registration is required and space is limited.

Noosh Nosh is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. It's located at 4816 Brownsboro Center Road in Louisville. 

To get started with a few dishes, view the above tutorials. 

Copyright 2017. WDRB News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.