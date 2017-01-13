RiverLink runs out of local transponders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- RiverLink, the bridge toll network between Louisville and southern Indiana, has run out of local transponders, according to social media.

The news came in a tweet from the network's Twitter page Friday afternoon.

"Important notice!" the tweet proclaimed. "Due to high demand, RiverLink local transponders are currently out of stock."

"Sign up for your RiverLink account today," the tweet continued. "You'll receive the lowest rates, including qualifying for the frequent-user discount, until your transponder arrives."

RiverLink says customers ordering the out-of-stock transponders should allow several weeks for delivery.

The RiverLink E-ZPass regional transponders are not affected, according to the statement.

