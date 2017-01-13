Worker dies in construction accident at site of UK's new student - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Worker dies in construction accident at site of UK's new student center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A worker died Friday morning after an accident at the construction site of the new University of Kentucky Student Center.

It happened just after 11 a.m. on the site, which is located on the Avenue of Champions, according to a news release from the school.

47-year-old Michael Perschitti of West Virginia was an employee of Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal of Lexington, Kentucky, the news release states.

An additional release from the school states Perschitti died of multiple blunt force trauma after the accident. 

UK Police Chief Joe Monroe gave a statement in a press conference Friday afternoon.

"UK Police currently has an open investigation into the incident that appears to have been an accident. We are conducting interviews of individuals who were on the roof with the worker in addition to working with the Fayette County Coroner’s Office," Monroe said.

Work at the construction site was canceled for the remainder of the day. The accident is being investigated by UK Police.

