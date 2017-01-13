Bardstown business owner places first in world for powerlifting

Sen. John McCain, 80, has been diagnosed with a primary glioblastoma, a type of brain tumor, Mayo Clinic doctors directly involved in the senator's care told CNN exclusively.

Sen. John McCain, 80, has been diagnosed with a primary glioblastoma, a type of brain tumor, Mayo Clinic doctors directly involved in the senator's care told CNN exclusively.

Police are searching for a jail inmate they say walked away from a work detail in Breckinridge County, Kentucky.

Police say they hit Tommy Hilfiger and Polo at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.

Residents of a Radcliff mobile home park are complaining of bed bug infestations and rotting floors, but the landlord said he's complying with safety standards.

Police say a Louisville suspect got more than he bargained for when he tried to rob a man with a gun.

Apple says key qualifications for the job include a minimum of two years of professional technical troubleshooting experience and experience in customer support.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bardstown business owner ranks top in the world for amateur power lifting and she has a message for other dreamers this new year.

Jennifer Waldron owns and operates 3D Graphics in Bardstown. When she's not running her family's full-time business, the 44-year old is training to keep her title as world's best.

"The one regret I had and this is when I turned 40 was that I had never done any body building competitions. I had wanted to since I was in my early 20s. I used to buy the magazines, look at the pictures, and think, 'I want to be that woman in that photo.' I never had the confidence, never knew where to turn and when I hit 40, something just clicked," Waldron said.

Her first time competing was in 2014. "Oh my, for the body building, I was a nervous wreck. I remember sitting backstage and thinking, 'what am I doing?'"

She ended up taking second place. "Pump me up for the next one, and then the next one and then it just kind of trickled on from there."

Last year, she won three first place awards in body building. She tried power lifting to put on muscle for body building and was hooked to both. She won nationals in powerlifting and went on to win not one, but two world titles.

"Pretty emotional. I never thought of myself as a winner like that."

A regret that she once had has turned into her new journey. "I feel better at 44 than I did at 40. Healthier, sleep better, eat better, everything."

It's a lesson Waldron said we can learn from: that it's never too late to chase a dream. "Have a goal but don't let that goal totally define you, just baby steps."

Waldron hopes to go to worlds this year for power lifting, then compete again in body building in 2018, eventually professionally.

