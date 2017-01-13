Police arrest suspect in connection with fatal shooting of 51-ye - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police arrest suspect in connection with fatal shooting of 51-year-old man on Olive Street

Posted: Updated:
Derrick Anthony Taylor, Jr. (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Derrick Anthony Taylor, Jr. (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man for a homicide that took place last month.

According to an arrest report, 23-year-old Derrick Anthony Taylor, Jr., was taken into custody Friday morning.

The shooting took place on Dec. 17, just after 6 p.m. According to the arrest report, officers were called to the 1300 block of Olive Street, near Woodland Avenue, where 51-year-old George Brown had been shot several times in the front yard of a home there. He died as a result of his injuries.

The scene was particularly troubling for first responders, according to Lt. Emily McKinley, head of the LMPD Homicide unit, because a 6-year-old boy watched the man he called his father die, just before Christmas.

"And then you have a...little boy, standing next to his dad, the man he called his dad, while he takes his last breaths,” McKinley recalled at a press conference shortly after the shooting.

McKinley recalled the red and blue flashing police lights, the pounding rain, the twinkling Christmas lights -- and the young boy, now without a father.

"It's the week before Christmas... so that should never be, and that's not okay," McKinley said.

The scene prompted McKinley to reveal her Christmas wish:

"Santa Claus is coming this weekend and one thing I hope that he brings is some answers for him, for us, for our city and some peace for that little boy."

Taylor is now charged with murder in connection with the case.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.