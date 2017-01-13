Police arrest suspect in connection with fatal shooting of 51-year-old man on Olive Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man for a homicide that took place last month.

According to an arrest report, 23-year-old Derrick Anthony Taylor, Jr., was taken into custody Friday morning.

The shooting took place on Dec. 17, just after 6 p.m. According to the arrest report, officers were called to the 1300 block of Olive Street, near Woodland Avenue, where 51-year-old George Brown had been shot several times in the front yard of a home there. He died as a result of his injuries.

The scene was particularly troubling for first responders, according to Lt. Emily McKinley, head of the LMPD Homicide unit, because a 6-year-old boy watched the man he called his father die, just before Christmas.

"And then you have a...little boy, standing next to his dad, the man he called his dad, while he takes his last breaths,” McKinley recalled at a press conference shortly after the shooting.

McKinley recalled the red and blue flashing police lights, the pounding rain, the twinkling Christmas lights -- and the young boy, now without a father.

"It's the week before Christmas... so that should never be, and that's not okay," McKinley said.

The scene prompted McKinley to reveal her Christmas wish:

"Santa Claus is coming this weekend and one thing I hope that he brings is some answers for him, for us, for our city and some peace for that little boy."

Taylor is now charged with murder in connection with the case.

