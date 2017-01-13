Tesla to begin scaling back its free charging system - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Tesla to begin scaling back its free charging system

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tesla is putting the brakes on its free charging system for electric cars.

The company says after Jan. 15 it will no longer offer free access to the company's super charger network. Instead, the free charging network will be rationed to 1,000 miles.

Drivers will pay a fee after that.

The fee varies by state with some states charging by the minute.

Tesla says the reason it's charging for the service is to expand the network when its newest car hits the market.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.