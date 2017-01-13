Newborn stolen 18 years ago in Florida found alive - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Newborn stolen 18 years ago in Florida found alive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A newborn stolen 18 years ago from a Florida hospital has been found alive in South Carolina.

Officials say DNA identified the young woman who never knew that her birth name was Kamiyah Mobley.

He said she's in good health but understandably overwhelmed.

She was only eight hours old when she was taken by a woman posing as a nurse from University Medical Center in Jacksonville in 1998. Police arrested 51-year-old Gloria Williams on charges of kidnapping and interference with custody. 

The Jacksonville sheriff said the woman's birth family is rejoicing, but how and when to reconnect with them is up to the young woman.

