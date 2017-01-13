Florida man accused of using remote control device to cover up l - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Florida man accused of using remote control device to cover up license plate while passing through tolls

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Kentuckiana gets used to paying tolls, we can all learn something from one Florida man: what not to do.

A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper was driving behind Joshua Concepcion-West when a mechanical device covered his license plate while he was going through the tolls.

The plate then reappeared after going through the tolls.

Troopers say it was controlled by a remote control, and they'd never seen anything like it.

"So for a $1.25 toll, he now has a felony charge," said the trooper. "And we want to let people know it's not worth it. Pay the toll or don't use the road."

Concepcion-West was arrested and charged with petty theft and cheating.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.
 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.