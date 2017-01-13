SUNDAY EDITION | LMPD investigation questions Louisville jail suicides

Apple says key qualifications for the job include a minimum of two years of professional technical troubleshooting experience and experience in customer support.More >>
Apple says key qualifications for the job include a minimum of two years of professional technical troubleshooting experience and experience in customer support.More >>
Police say a Louisville suspect got more than he bargained for when he tried to rob a man with a gun.More >>
Police say a Louisville suspect got more than he bargained for when he tried to rob a man with a gun.More >>
Police say store employees found evidence of the crime on a dressing room floor...More >>
Police say store employees found evidence of the crime on a dressing room floor...More >>
Residents of a Radcliff mobile home park are complaining of bed bug infestations and rotting floors, but the landlord said he's complying with safety standards.More >>
Residents of a Radcliff mobile home park are complaining of bed bug infestations and rotting floors, but the landlord said he's complying with safety standards.More >>
A man killed early Tuesday morning in south Louisville was shot with a crossbow, LMPD said Wednesday.More >>
A man killed early Tuesday morning in south Louisville was shot with a crossbow, LMPD said Wednesday.More >>
Police say they hit Tommy Hilfiger and Polo at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.More >>
Police say they hit Tommy Hilfiger and Polo at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.More >>
Police are searching for a jail inmate they say walked away from a work detail in Breckinridge County, Kentucky.More >>
Police are searching for a jail inmate they say walked away from a work detail in Breckinridge County, Kentucky.More >>
Sen. John McCain, 80, has been diagnosed with a primary glioblastoma, a type of brain tumor, Mayo Clinic doctors directly involved in the senator's care told CNN exclusively.More >>
Sen. John McCain, 80, has been diagnosed with a primary glioblastoma, a type of brain tumor, Mayo Clinic doctors directly involved in the senator's care told CNN exclusively.More >>
Matthew Heimbach, a leader with the white supremacist Traditionalist Youth Network, was fined $145 and sentenced to 90 days in jail, which was conditionally discharged.More >>
Matthew Heimbach, a leader with the white supremacist Traditionalist Youth Network, was fined $145 and sentenced to 90 days in jail, which was conditionally discharged.More >>
An internal Metro Corrections investigation concluded Officer Edwin O'Bannon violated the jail's use of force policy and his actions "were not an attempt to defuse the situation, but rather his actions escalated the situation."More >>
An internal Metro Corrections investigation concluded Officer Edwin O'Bannon violated the jail's use of force policy and his actions "were not an attempt to defuse the situation, but rather his actions escalated the situation."More >>
In a jail phone call after being charged with murder for crashing into and killing Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman during a chase in March, Wathaniel Woods said he had almost escaped when Rodman “pulled some hero s**t (and) crashed into me,” according to court records.More >>
In a jail phone call after being charged with murder for crashing into and killing Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman during a chase in March, Wathaniel Woods said he had almost escaped when Rodman “pulled some hero s**t (and) crashed into me,” according to court records.More >>
Investigators are accused of ignoring other suspects, fabricating, destroying and concealing evidence and covering up misconduct by multiple Louisville police officers, detectives and supervisors, among others.More >>
Investigators are accused of ignoring other suspects, fabricating, destroying and concealing evidence and covering up misconduct by multiple Louisville police officers, detectives and supervisors, among others.More >>
“This Court should not become the first court ever to order a compulsory presidential deposition over the President’s affirmative protest,” the attorneys argued.More >>
“This Court should not become the first court ever to order a compulsory presidential deposition over the President’s affirmative protest,” the attorneys argued.More >>
Yates, as president of the council, has a “real and clear conflict which cannot be ignored nor justified to the citizens of Louisville,” attorney Lee Sitlinger wrote in a motion Tuesday on behalf of former Maj. Curtis Flaherty.More >>
Yates, as president of the council, has a “real and clear conflict which cannot be ignored nor justified to the citizens of Louisville,” attorney Lee Sitlinger wrote in a motion Tuesday on behalf of former Maj. Curtis Flaherty.More >>
On Tuesday, Jerome Camp and his family sent a letter to Chief Steve Conrad, saying they do not have confidence LMPD has conducted a proper investigation since Kerry Porter was exonerated in 2011 after spending 15 years in prison.More >>
On Tuesday, Jerome Camp and his family sent a letter to Chief Steve Conrad, saying they do not have confidence LMPD has conducted a proper investigation since Kerry Porter was exonerated in 2011 after spending 15 years in prison.More >>
“The average citizen would not like the idea that the government can know where I am at all times unless I take the battery out of my phone,” Judge Charles Cunningham said. “You can’t suggest to me that the average citizen thinks, ‘OK, I’m cool with that.’”More >>
“The average citizen would not like the idea that the government can know where I am at all times unless I take the battery out of my phone,” Judge Charles Cunningham said. “You can’t suggest to me that the average citizen thinks, ‘OK, I’m cool with that.’”More >>