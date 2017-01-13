Louisville man arrested for reportedly sexually abusing 14-year- - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man arrested for reportedly sexually abusing 14-year-old girl

Christopher Simpson Christopher Simpson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD has arrested a man for sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.

Christopher Simpson, 34, is charged with two counts of sodomy and three counts of first degree abuse. 

The abuse occurred while the teenage victim and her family were staying with Simpson, his wife and his children during the summer and fall of 2016.

