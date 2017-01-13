Cats fans pounce on country singer after reading his tweets

The family's decision to release the photo the 14-year-old took before her death.

Teen electrocuted in bathtub sent photo of frayed extension cord before she died

Lori Fox returned from her morning run Monday and found a stranger passed out in the middle of the street. The 63-year-old woman was clearly in need of help, but when she called for it, she heard: "An operator will be with you shortly."

MetroSafe shortage leaves seizure patient waiting nearly 40 minutes for an ambulance

In a jail phone call after being charged with murder for crashing into and killing Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Rodman during a chase in March, Wathaniel Woods said he had almost escaped when Rodman “pulled some hero s**t (and) crashed into me,” according to court records.

Man charged with murder of LMPD officer blames officer for fatal crash

The victim's sisters say they also lost their parents earlier this year.

Family members identify victim who died after double shooting in south Louisville

A Louisville woman said she tried to pull her brother from a crash before his car exploded into flames, killing two teens on Herr Lane near Westport Village over the weekend.

Woman says she tried to pull brother from burning car before it exploded near Westport Village

The one judge displaced by the infestation.

Bed bugs shut down a courtroom at the Hall of Justice

The man was working for a company catering an event at a private home near Brownstown, Indiana.

Man charged with having sex with 13-year-old girl at a hog roast

Indiana State Police said the children have been located.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Justin Moore's biggest songs is called "Til My Last Day."

According to Wikipedia, at least for a little while, that last day already happened.

Don't worry country fans, Moore is fine. He'll actually be performing in Corbin, Ky., next Thursday.

So, what happened?

It apparently all centers around some tweets Moore sent out about UK basketball stand out and Arkansas native, Malik Monk after the Wildcats and Razorbacks played in Lexington on Saturday.

The tweet reads:

"Sure would be nice to see how good the Hogs basketball team would be with all the guys in the SEC from Arkansas actually playing for Arkansas."

As you might expect, that didn't sit well with the Big Blue Nation.

"I think he's being a cry baby. A little winer maybe," said UK student Alex Johnson.

Wikipedia history shows Cat's fans pouncing. Users named "NKYCat22" and "BBN baby" changed information on Moore's page.

For a bit, the page stated Moore's hits included "Malik Monk Please Like Me" and "If Malik Monk Wasn't So Far Away"

Then, someone even killed him off on the page.

"I'm pretty upset I didn't think about it honestly," Johnson said.

Not all Cats fans are laughing.

"Yeah, that's kind of crossing the line," said UK student Michael Bennett.

Wikipedia has corrected some of the mistakes they list as "vandalism."

Moore tried his best to patch up any animosity between himself and Kentucky faithful shortly after the initial tweets with this one that read:

"All that smack talk was in good fun last night. In all sincerity good win UK fans and best of luck the rest of the way. Love the state of Kentucky."

Today, Cats fans tell us Moore can say and sing whatever he wants but that he should know: "Monk's staying with us," Johnson said.

WDRB asked UK Athletics for a response to this story, they said "no comment."

Copyright 2016 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.