Cats fans pounce on country singer after reading his tweets

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Justin Moore's biggest songs is called "Til My Last Day."

According to Wikipedia, at least for a little while, that last day already happened.

Don't worry country fans, Moore is fine. He'll actually be performing in Corbin, Ky., next Thursday.

So, what happened? 

It apparently all centers around some tweets Moore sent out about UK basketball stand out and Arkansas native, Malik Monk after the Wildcats and Razorbacks played in Lexington on Saturday. 

The tweet reads:

"Sure would be nice to see how good the Hogs basketball team would be with all the guys in the SEC from Arkansas actually playing for Arkansas."

As you might expect, that didn't sit well with the Big Blue Nation. 

"I think he's being a cry baby. A little winer maybe," said UK student Alex Johnson.

Wikipedia history shows Cat's fans pouncing. Users named "NKYCat22" and "BBN baby" changed information on Moore's page.

For a bit, the page stated Moore's hits included "Malik Monk Please Like Me" and "If Malik Monk Wasn't So Far Away" 

Then, someone even killed him off on the page.

"I'm pretty upset I didn't think about it honestly," Johnson said.

Not all Cats fans are laughing. 

"Yeah, that's kind of crossing the line," said UK student Michael Bennett.

Wikipedia has corrected some of the mistakes they list as "vandalism."

Moore tried his best to patch up any animosity between himself and Kentucky faithful shortly after the initial tweets with this one that read:

"All that smack talk was in good fun last night. In all sincerity good win UK fans and best of luck the rest of the way. Love the state of Kentucky."

Today, Cats fans tell us Moore can say and sing whatever he wants but that he should know: "Monk's staying with us," Johnson said.

WDRB asked UK Athletics for a response to this story, they said "no comment."

Copyright 2016 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

