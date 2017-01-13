Floyd County prosecutor Keith Henderson gets public reprimand fr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Floyd County prosecutor Keith Henderson gets public reprimand from Indiana Supreme Court

Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson is accused of “professional misconduct” for allegedly negotiating a book deal, spending taxpayer money on himself, and violating ethics laws. Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson is accused of “professional misconduct” for allegedly negotiating a book deal, spending taxpayer money on himself, and violating ethics laws.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County prosecutor Keith Henderson has received a public reprimand from the Indiana Supreme Court.

The decision announced Friday ends several years of a disciplinary complaint that's tied to Henderson's prosecution of the second David Camm murder trial in 2006.

An investigation found that Henderson had a conflict of interest and violated ethics rules when he pursued a book contract during appeals of the case.

Camm was twice convicted of the Sept. 28, 2000 murders of his wife, Kim, and children, Brad and Jill. Both of those convictions were reversed by higher courts. He was released in 2013 after a third jury acquitted him of all charges.

Jurors ultimately found David Camm not guilty in a third murder trial, handled by a special prosecutor, in 2013.

Here's the decision from the Indiana Supreme Court:

