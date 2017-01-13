Family begs for closure 1 year after 15-year-old boy shot and ki - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Family begs for closure 1 year after 15-year-old boy shot and killed in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville teen was gunned down in the street, and Friday night his family was demanding answers.

Tyler Russell, 15, and friend just left the Promise Center last January when someone shot him near 20th and Market streets. 

Medics rushed Russell to University Hospital where he died.

His family held a vigil near the scene to remember the teen and beg for closure.

"Just please come forward," said Krystal Portman, Russell's mother. "That's all we ask. Just come forward. It ain't fair. He was a good kid."

Still no word on whether Russell was targeted or hit by a stray bullet. If you have any information, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

